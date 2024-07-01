De Bruyne has little time for talk after another early exit by Belgium golden generation

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne stood, hands on hips, and tried to take it all in. Another major international tournament has passed Belgium after losing to France 1-0 in the round of 16 at the European Championship in Duesseldorf. It was an all-too familiar feeling for one of the remaining members of his country’s so-called golden generation. Not that De Bruyne appreciates that tag. It feels like time is running out for the midfielder, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday. He couldn’t help his country to a title when surrounded by greats like Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany and Thibaut Courtois. And with those players no longer there, Belgium exited Euro 2024 with a whimper.

