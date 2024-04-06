De Bruyne feels the love of Guardiola by sparking Man City’s comeback in 4-2 win over Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — A stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne has elicited kisses from Pep Guardiola and launched title-chasing Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League. City’s four-month unbeaten streak in all competitions was in jeopardy when Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a third-minute lead. De Bruyne equalized in the 13th with a curling strike into the top corner. Guardiola placed his fingers to his lips and blew kisses to De Bruyne. Rico Lewis, Erling Haaland and De Bruyne scored second-half goals for City before Odsonne Edouard’s late consolation. City joined first-place Liverpool on 70 points. They are two ahead of Arsenal.

