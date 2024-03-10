DC United’s Bono, Cincinnati’s Celantano yield nothing in scoreless draw

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bono finished with seven saves for D.C. United, Roman Celentano stopped four shots for FC Cincinnati and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Bono had four saves in the first half for DC United (1-0-2) and he notched his first clean sheet of the season after posting five in nine starts for the club last year. Bono joined the club after making 129 starts for Toronto FC over eight seasons. Celentano had three saves in the first half for Cincinnati (1-0-2), the defending Supporters’ Shield winners.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.