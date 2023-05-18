DC United plays Union to scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Andre Blake finished with three saves for the Philadelphia Union and Tyler Miller stopped two shots for D.C. United as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. It was quite a turnaround for DC United (4-5-4) after losing twice to Philadelphia (5-4-3) last season by a combined score of 13-0. The goal differential set a league record for a two-match span.

