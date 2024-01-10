DC United hires Troy Lesesne to replace Wayne Rooney as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Troy Lesesne has replaced Wayne Rooney as coach of D.C. United, two months after Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls. The 40-year-old agreed to a three-year contract. Lesesne took over the Red Bulls from Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place. The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference and beat Charlotte in the first round before losing to Cincinnati. Lesesne coached New Mexico United in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship from 2018-21, then was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in January 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.