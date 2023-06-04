DC United hands Inter Miami fifth straight defeat, 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Christian Benteke scored an insurance goal in the 90th minute that proved to be the difference as D.C. United held off Inter Miami 2-1. Benteke used an assist from Victor Pálsson to score his eighth goal of the season, giving DC United (6-6-5) a 2-0 lead. It was the difference in picking up three points after 20-year-old defender Ian Fray took a pass from Robert Taylor in the second minute of stoppage and scored his first career goal in his fifth appearance for Inter Miami (5-11-0). Neither team scored until United defender Donovan Pines found the net for the third time this season, scoring unassisted in the 76th minute.

