DC United forward Taxi Fountas’ contract ends after he used discriminatory language

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxi Fountas and D.C. United have mutually agreed to terminate the forward’s contract immediately after Major League Soccer determined there were what it called “credible allegations” he used prohibited and discriminatory language toward another player. The club announced the move on Thursday. Fountas was put on administrative leave by MLS on July 21 and has not played since. Last year, the league looked into an accusation that Fountas used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match. The league said it found the allegation credible but could not find corroborating evidence, and Fountas was not disciplined. Fountas is a 27-year-old from Greece.

