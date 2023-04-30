DC United blanks Charlotte 3-0 for third straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored on a first-half penalty kick to lead D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC. Fountas’ PK score came in the 34th minute and helped D.C. United (4-4-2) earn its third straight victory. United, which hadn’t won back-to-back matches since the first two outings last season, won just twice in its previous 20 matches before the streak. Christian Benteke pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute. Jacob Greene capped the scoring with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Lewis O’Brien and Theodore Ku-Dipietro had assists on the final netter. Both teams posted 3-0 home victories over each other last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.