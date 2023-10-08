DC United beats NYCFC 2-0. Coach Wayne Rooney exits after missing playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored late in the first half, Chris Durkin added a second-half goal and D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 but still failed to make the playoffs. DC United (10-14-10), whose regular season ends, fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. DC United coach Wayne Rooney and the club announced a mutual agreement to part ways after the match. NYCFC (8-11-14) has not been eliminated from the postseason despite the loss. DC United took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Klich scored for a fourth time this season, unassisted in the 45th minute. Durkin stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 62nd minute.

