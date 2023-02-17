Daytona 500 proves elusive for many, even some series champs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The ultimate prize on NASCAR’s ultimate stage has eluded Kyle Busch throughout his professional career. Busch is winless in 17 starts in the Daytona 500. He will try to change his fortunes in the 65th running of “The Great American Race” on Sunday. He has plenty of company in the 0-for-500 club. There are four others who also have double-digit droughts in NASCAR’s season opener. Kyle Larson is 0 for 9 and on the verge of joining Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with that dubious distinction.

