Daytona 500 champion Cindric serves on jury for murder trial

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
FILE - Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. As Kevin Harvick prepares to depart, the stage is open to be seized by Noah Gragson, watermelon farmer Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, the only Mexican-born winner in NASCAR history. There’s also Cindric, a Team Penske fixture who won last year’s Daytona 500 as a rookie on Roger Penske’s 85th birthday, or Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing at NASCAR’s top level. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric served on a jury for a North Carolina murder trial in December. Cindric is the reigning Daytona 500 champion. Cindric said he was sent a jury summons just weeks after he won Daytona. He was able to get a deferral until the offseason and eventually served. Cindric said the jury found the accused guilty. Cindric said he did not want to serve as jury foreman because he did not want to deliver bad news. Cindric can focus on a repeat at Daytona with the trial behind him.

