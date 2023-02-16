Daytona 500 champion Cindric serves on jury for murder trial

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric served on a jury for a North Carolina murder trial in December. Cindric is the reigning Daytona 500 champion. Cindric said he was sent a jury summons just weeks after he won Daytona. He was able to get a deferral until the offseason and eventually served. Cindric said the jury found the accused guilty. Cindric said he did not want to serve as jury foreman because he did not want to deliver bad news. Cindric can focus on a repeat at Daytona with the trial behind him.

