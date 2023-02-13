Daytona 500 boasts 8th straight sellout for NASCAR opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the eighth consecutive year. This one will recognize the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. Daytona International Speedway announced that all remaining tickets had been sold for the 65th running of “The Great American Race,” including grandstand seats, infield camping spots, fan-zone admission and all hospitality options. The speedway also announced that next year’s Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.