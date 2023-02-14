Daytona 500: A rich, storied history on the Fun Coast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daytona Beach became the unofficial “Birthplace of Speed” in 1903 when two men argued over who had the fastest horseless carriage and decided things in a race on the white, hardpacked sand along the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, the community in the heart of Florida’s Fun Coast region has become a motorsports mecca, with a long, storied history filled with thrills, glory and tragedy. This is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR and the Daytona 500 this year will be run Feb. 19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.