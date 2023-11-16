Dayton rallies from 15-point deficit to beat LSU on Nate Santos’ 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Santos scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left, and Dayton rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat LSU 70-67 in the Charleston Classic. Dayton trailed 60-45 with 9:07 left. But the Flyers turned up the defensive pressure during a 19-2 run. Dayton guard Koby Brea made a 3-pointer with 48.2 seconds left to tie it at 67-all. Trae Hannibal dribbled into a triple team at the other end and was called for traveling. Javon Bennett got to the edge of the paint and passed it out to an open Santos for the winner. Carlos Stewart did not hit the rim on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dayton plays St. John’s in the semifinals on Friday. LSU faces North Texas in the consolation bracket.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.