Dayton beats Division II Central State (Ohio) 62-24 for coach Trevor Andrews’ first win

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel rushed for 125 yards and a score, and Dayton beat Division II member Central State (Ohio) 62-24 for coach Trevor Andrews’ first victory. Dayton scored the opening 27 points before its lead was cut to 17 at halftime. Casciola was 8 of 13 for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yarder to Alec Keathley, in the first half. Neel added a 70-yard rushing touchdown. Casciola finished 10 of 16 for 160 yards with an interception for Dayton, which had a 503-279 edge in total yards. Dayton (1-1) bounced back after a 41-0 loss at Illinois State. Central State was trying for its second straight victory over a Division I school after topping Mississippi Valley State last week.

