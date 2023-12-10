Days after injuring ankle, Lawrence starts for Jaguars in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious. Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati. But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns following a pregame workout. But he wasn’t at his best, throwing three interceptions as Cleveland beat Jacksonville 31-27. The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row.

