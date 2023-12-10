Days after injuring ankle, Lawrence starts for Jaguars in loss to Browns

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious. Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati. But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns following a pregame workout. But he wasn’t at his best, throwing three interceptions as Cleveland beat Jacksonville 31-27. The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row.

