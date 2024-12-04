Days after Bove collapsed on same field, Fiorentina loses on penalties to Empoli in Italian Cup

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — With teammate Edoardo Bove watching from his hospital bed, Fiorentina was knocked out of the Italian Cup on penalties by Empoli. Empoli won the shootout 4-3 after the match had ended 2-2. Emmanuel Ekong sent his spot kick wide for Empoli but Fiorentina missed two. Luca Ranieri had his saved and Moise Kean fired over the bar. Sebastiano Esposito converted the winning penalty to send Empoli into the quarterfinals where it will face either Juventus or Cagliari. The match was being played just three days after Bove collapsed on the same field in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan.

