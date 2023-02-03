Day-Wilson, Taylor each score 13, No. 16 Duke women top Pitt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor each scored 13 points and No. 16 Duke beat Pittsburgh 53-44. Taylor scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help Duke pull away. Pittsburgh was within 35-32 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. But the Panthers missed their next 11 field goals attempts before a make with 3:26 remaining in the game. Vanessa de Jesus finished an alley-oop layup, off an assist by Taylor, to give Duke a 49-40 lead with 2:10 left. Both teams shot below 39% from the field but Duke held a 45-28 advantage on the glass.

