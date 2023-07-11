Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday. That brings their two-day total to nine. That’s three more than the LSU team that knocked Wake Forest out of the College World Series and went on to win the national title. LSU had the top two picks in the draft Friday in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. But the Deacons showed off their depth on day two, when rounds 3-10 took place.

