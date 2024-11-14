Dawson Baker scores 22 points, Keba Keita adds double-double to help BYU roll past Queens 99-55

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Dawson Baker made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Keba Keita had a double-double and BYU jumped out early and beat Queens 99-55. BYU (3-0) opened on a 28-2 run and built a 51-26 halftime advantage. Trevin Knell scored 14 first-half points for the Cougars and Egor Demin added nine. The Cougars shot 64.5% (20 of 31) and made seven 3-pointers before the break. Queens, which lost to Utah 96-65, is the second school to play the Utes and BYU on back-to-back nights since the 1998-99 season. Maban Jabriel and Jaxon Pollard each scored nine points for Queens (2-2).

