Dawn Staley enjoys different Olympic view. In Paris, she’s a fan

PARIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is trying something new at the Paris Olympics: She’s a fan. Yes, Staley has been to six previous Olympics — three as a player, two as an assistant and then one as the head coach. And all six of those teams won gold medals in women’s basketball. In Paris, she’s seen a slew of gold-medal moments, but as a spectator. Staley says, “I am living my best life.”

