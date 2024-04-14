Dawn Staley and her NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks celebrated with parade and rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley and her national champions at South Carolina were celebrated Sunday with a downtown parade and a rally at the Statehouse where the three-time title-winning coach told the crowd she would like them all back here at this time next year. It would be difficult right now to bet against the Gamecocks, who finished 38-0 to become the 10th undefeated champion. Staley’s group has almost everyone returning next fall as a more seasoned group that did what few expected in finishing with a title. Staley said she recalled saying, “expect the unexpected” when discussing her inexperienced team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.