Dawid Malan hits 127 in England’s 311-9 in the final ODI against New Zealand

LONDON (AP) — Dawid Malan took up the mantle of England’s power hitter in the absence of Ben Stokes by smashing 127 off 114 balls in the team’s total of 311-9 in the fourth and final match of the one-day international series against New Zealand. Malan backed up his knock of 96 in Wednesday’s third ODI by hitting 13 fours and three sixes to post his fifth century in the 50-over format. Stokes was being rested for the match after playing in the first three ODIs. England leads the series 2-1. Jos Buttler contributed 36 off 31 balls. Spinner Rachin Ravindra had the best bowling figures of 4-60.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.