Dawid Malan, former top-ranked T20 batter, retires from England cricket duty

LONDON (AP) — Former top-ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from the international arena. The 36-year-old Malan tells British newspaper The Times of London that he exceeded expectations with his success in the white-ball game but was disappointed that he couldn’t handle the intensity of test cricket. Malan is a top-order batter who has scored centuries for England in all formats. He played 22 tests as well as 30 ODIs and 62 T20 internationals. It was in the T20 game where he excelled by becoming No. 1 in the batting rankings in 2020 and winning the World Cup in 2020. Malan was left out of the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

