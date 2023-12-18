Dawes scores 25 points, Seton Hall holds off late Missouri rally to win 93-87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes equaled his season high with 25 points and Seton Hall held off a furious comeback in the final five minutes to post a 93-87 win over Missouri in Kansas City. The Pirates are now 2-0 all-time against the Tigers. Seton Hall’s only other meeting with Missouri was in the second round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Pirates won, 88-71.

