Davius Richard runs for 4 TDs, passes for 1 in North Carolina Central’s wild OT win over Campbell

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard ran for four touchdowns and passed for another, Latrell Collier scored in overtime, and North Carolina Central edged Campbell 49-48. Campbell opened the overtime period with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hajj-Malik Williams to Ezeriah Anderson, but Caleb Dowden missed the PAT. Collier scored on North Carolina Central’s first play and Adrian Olivo had the uncommon opportunity to win a game with an extra point in overtime. His kick was good. Campbell led 35-21 at halftime but did not score in the second half until NaQuari Rogers’ 4-yard run tied the score at 42 with 1:59 remaining.

