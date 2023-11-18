Davius Richard passes for 5 TDs, runs for another in North Carolina Central’s 55-14 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw five touchdown passes — three to Joaquin Davis — for the second time this season and North Carolina Central beat Delaware State 55-14. The Eagles finish tied with Howard atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings though they lost to the Bison last week 50-20. So Howard will represent the league in the Celebration Bowl. Richard was 19-of-21 passing for 386 yards and also rushed for 35 yards and a score. He became the Eagles’ career total yards leader with 10,704. Latrell Collier rushed 12 times for 82 yards and score for the Eagles and Davis had 128 yards receiving on six catches.

