Davius Richard leads North Carolina Central with 4 TDs in 38-24 win over Norfolk State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns and North Carolina Central won its sixth straight game with a 38-24 victory over Norfolk State. Richard threw for three scores in the first half to help stake North Carolina Central (8-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) to a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter. Cameron Sapp threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to X’Zavion Evans that cut the Norfolk State deficit to 28-10. Kevon King ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Sapp and King connected again with a 19-yard score to pull the Spartans to 28-24 with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.

