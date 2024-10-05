Davitashvili hits hat trick for Saint-Etienne and Lille rallies to beat Toulouse

PARIS (AP) — Georgia international Zuriko Davitashvili has scored a hat trick to lead struggling Saint-Etienne to its second win in the French league. They beat Auxerre 3-1 on Saturday. Saint-Etienne moved to 12th place, one point above Auxerre in the Ligue 1 standings. Lille followed up its historic Champions League win against Real Madrid midweek with another victory after rallying past Toulouse 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.