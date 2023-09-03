Davis throws 2 TD passes to Johnson to help Alabama State beat Southern 14-10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Dematrius Davis’ two touchdown passes to Kisean Johnson, who caught nine passes for 103 yards, helped Alabama State beat Southern 14-10. Treqwan Thomas’ strip-sack of Southern’s Harold Blood was recovered by Roderick Daniels and the Hornets offense took possession deep in Jaguars territory. After an incomplete pass on first-and-10, Davis threw a short pass over the middle to Johnson for a 17-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 14-10 with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Southern’s offense crossed midfield just once thereon, and that drive ended when Alabama State’s Stefon Young-Rolle recovered a fumble by Kedric Rhymes at the 42. Blood was 17-of-34 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown — a 16-yarder to Rhymes that capped a 14-play, 77-yard opening drive — with two interceptions.

