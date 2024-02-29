Davis scores on layup with 3 seconds left, giving No. 18 South Carolina a 70-68 win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zachary Davis scored on a layup with three seconds remaining to give No. 18 South Carolina a 70-68 victory over Texas A&M. Meechie Johnson took an inbounds pass with less than 10 seconds remaining and drove down the lane before dishing off to Davis, who banked in a layup for the lead. Texas A&M had a chance to send it to overtime, but Wade Taylor IV tripped and lost the ball getting it past half court, sealing the South Carolina win. Johnson scored 22 points as South Carolina won its second straight game after losing two in a row. Davis finished with 16 points. Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Taylor added 15 points.

