Davis scores 30 points, No. 24 Florida Atlantic holds off UAB 86-73

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 30 points, Vladislav Goldin added 18 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic used a big first half to fuel an 86-73 victory over UAB. Jalen Gaffney added 10 for the Owls, who improved to 13-4. It was the third 30-point effort of Davis’ career, and two of those have come against UAB. Eric Gaines and Efrem Johnson each scored 13 for UAB, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. The Blazers trailed by 22 points with 17:47 left and got within eight in the final minutes. They fell to 10-6.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.