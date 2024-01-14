Davis scores 30 points, No. 24 Florida Atlantic holds off UAB 86-73

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives to the basket as UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3)defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 30 points, Vladislav Goldin added 18 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic used a big first half to fuel an 86-73 victory over UAB. Jalen Gaffney added 10 for the Owls, who improved to 13-4. It was the third 30-point effort of Davis’ career, and two of those have come against UAB. Eric Gaines and Efrem Johnson each scored 13 for UAB, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. The Blazers trailed by 22 points with 17:47 left and got within eight in the final minutes. They fell to 10-6.

