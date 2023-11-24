Davis scores 30 and No. 14 North Carolina beats No. 20 Arkansas for 3rd place at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — RJ Davis matched his career-high with 30 points, Harrison Ingram had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and No. 14 North Carolina beat No. 20 Arkansas 87-72 in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Arkansas’ leading-scorer Tramon Mark took a hard fall on an off-balance layup attempt and stayed on the floor for several minutes before being lifted onto a stretcher with 1:12 remaining. Mark, who scored 34 points, and Davis joined Villanova’s Eric Dixon (34) and Memphis’ David Jones (36) as 30-point scorers in the tournament. Davis scored 21 of his points in the second half. Mark was 13 of 17 from the field, 4 of 6 behind the arc and 4 of 7 at the free-throw line to top his previous high of 26 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.