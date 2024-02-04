Davis scores 24, No. 20 Florida Atlantic rolls past Tulsa 102-70

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 24 points, Alijah Martin and Vladislav Goldin each scored 18 and No. 20 Florida Atlantic easily topped Tulsa 102-70 for its seventh consecutive win. Nick Boyd finished with 13 and Bryan Greenlee added 11 for Florida Atlantic, which remained tied with Charlotte and South Florida atop the American Athletic Conference standings. Charlotte pulled away to beat East Carolina earlier Saturday and USF won at North Texas. PJ Haggerty scored 25 and Cobe Williams added 16 for Tulsa.

