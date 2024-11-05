Davis scores 24, helps rally No. 9 North Carolina past Elon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 24 points and keyed No. 9 North Carolina’s 11-0 run after falling behind in the second half in a 90-76 victory over Elon in the teams’ season opener. Elliot Cadeau added 15 points and Seth Trimble had 12 points for the Tar Heels, who shot only 41.2% from the field. Jae’Lyn Withers had 10 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Simpkins scored 18 points and Nick Dorn had 17 to lead Elon. Sam Sherry added 15 points and TK Simpkins had 14.

