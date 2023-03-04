Davis scores 24 as Seton Hall beats No. 20 Providence 82-58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 24 points to help Seton Hall beat No. 20 Providence 82-58. Femi Odukale had 19 points while KC Ndefo scored 15 for the Pirates, who had dropped three in a row. Al-Amir Dawes finished with 11 points. Seton Hall made 10 3-pointers and led by as many as 32 points. Devin Carter scored 14 points for Providence, and Ed Croswell had 13. The Friars shot 40% from the field, going 4 for 23 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.