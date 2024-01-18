Davis scores 21 points as No. 4 North Carolina beats Louisville 86-70 for 7th straight win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina beat Louisville 86-70 for its seventh straight victory, the Tar Heels’ longest winning streak in five seasons. Armando Bacot had 19 points, Cormac Ryan added 17 and former Louisville player Jae’Lyn Withers scored 15 off the bench for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have won seven in a row for the first time under third-year coach Hubert Davis. They are 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in eight years. Skyy Clark scored 16 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 15 and reserve Tre White added 12 for Louisville, which has lost five of six.

