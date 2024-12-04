Davis scores 20, Pedulla adds 16 as No. 23 Ole Miss beats Louisville 86-63 in SEC/ACC Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 20 points, Sean Pedulla added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi shot 63% in the second half to beat short-handed Louisville 86-63 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Hot shooting jump-started the Rebels in both halves, especially during a second-half spurt in which they made seven consecutive baskets over 2:52. That built a 58-41 cushion that Ole Miss later expanded to 27 as it bounced back from its loss last week to No. 12 Purdue. Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points for the Cardinals. Louisville missed its first 12 3-pointers and shot just 33%.

