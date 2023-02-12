Davis scores 17, Mississippi State fends off Arkansas 70-64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and Mississippi State picked up its fifth straight win with a 70-64 victory over Arkansas. Davis sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). Shakeel Moore finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tolu Smith pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Matthews added 10 points and six boards. Anthony Black totaled 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6), who saw their five-game win streak in SEC play end. Ricky Council IV had 10 points and six rebounds.

