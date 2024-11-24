Davis runs for 3 TDs, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Troy 51-30, clinched berth in Sun Belt title game

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Fields was 18-of-24 passing for 323 yards and two touchdowns, Bill Davis ran for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to beat Troy 51-30 and clinch a berth in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Matthew Caldwell’s 1-yard scoring strike to Trae Swartz with 11:30 to play trimmed Troy’s deficit to 37-30 but Robert Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a TD and Davis added a 1-yard TD run to cap the scoring. Kenneth Almendares kicked field goals of 38, 32 and 46 yards, the last of which capped a string of 30 consecutive points by the Ragin’ Cajuns and made it 37-14 with 11:06 left in the third quarter. Caldwell had 230 yards passing and four TDs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.