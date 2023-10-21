Davis’ pick-6 helps Georgia Southern hold off UL Monroe 38-28

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyrell Davis scored on a 28-yard interception return with 1:53 left to play and Georgia Southern held off UL Monroe 38-28. The pick-6 by Davis came after UL Monroe closed to within three points after trailing by 24 late in the first half. Georgia Southern (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored 31 unanswered points to take a 31-7 lead. Tyrone Howell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jiya Wright on the first possession for UL Monroe (2-5, 0-4). Davis Brin fired a 52-yard scoring strike to Derwin Burgess Jr. to get the Eagles even at 7-7 after one quarter. Jalen White answered with two straight 2-yard touchdown runs, Brin connected with Keaton Upshaw for a 14-yard score and Michael Lantz kicked a 27-yard field goal to push Georgia Southern’s lead to 24.

