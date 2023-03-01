Davis nears Maravich’s NCAA record, Detroit Mercy advances

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 38 to move within 25 points of tying Pete Maravich’s NCAA record and Detroit Mercy beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-68 in the Horizon League Tournament. Davis will have another opportunity to reach Maravich’s career scoring record of 3,667 on Thursday when Detroit faces No. 1 seed Youngstown State. Davis also made six 3-pointers to move within seven from the NCAA single-season mark of 162 set by Stephen Curry in the 2007-08 season. Davis was 14 of 27 from the field with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his final home game at Calihan Hall — where his No. 0 jersey is one of 11 retired.

