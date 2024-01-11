Davis, Ingram help No. 7 North Carolina pull away in 2nd half to beat rival NC State 67-54

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) tries to control the ball near North Carolina's RJ Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram had a career-best 19 rebounds to help No. 7 North Carolina take over in the second half and beat rival North Carolina State 67-54. Freshman guard Elliott Cadeau added 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels. UNC ran off a 15-2 spurt midway through the second half to go ahead by double figures. The Tar Heels won despite shooting 38%. Casey Morsell scored 12 points to lead the Wolfpack. N.C. State shot just 26.9% for the game. That included 2 for 21 from 3-point range.

