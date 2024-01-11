Davis, Ingram help No. 7 North Carolina pull away in 2nd half to beat rival NC State 67-54

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram had a career-best 19 rebounds to help No. 7 North Carolina take over in the second half and beat rival North Carolina State 67-54. Freshman guard Elliott Cadeau added 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels. UNC ran off a 15-2 spurt midway through the second half to go ahead by double figures. The Tar Heels won despite shooting 38%. Casey Morsell scored 12 points to lead the Wolfpack. N.C. State shot just 26.9% for the game. That included 2 for 21 from 3-point range.

