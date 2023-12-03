Davis, Hyman help Rhode Island women upset No. 25 Princeton 60-58

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dee Dee Davis scored 21 points and Teisha Hyman hit the tie-breaking bucket with 33 seconds to play, lifting Rhode Island to a 60-58 win over No. 25 Princeton Neither team had a double-figure lead or led by more than three in the fourth quarter until Sophie Phillips followed Hyman’s basket with two free throws with 17.5 seconds to go that put the Rams on top 60-56. Parker Hill turned a loose ball off a missed shot into a second-chance basket with five seconds to go. Rhode Island picked up an offensive foul while getting the ball inbounded at midcourt. However, the Tigers couldn’t get off a final attempt. Madison St. Rose made 4 of 5 behind the arc and scored 17 points for the Tigers.

