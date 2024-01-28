Davis hits a 3-pointer at the end and No. 22 FAU holds off North Texas 66-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 28 points, capping it off on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, and No. 22 Florida Atlantic held off North Texas 66-63 for its sixth consecutive win. Vladislav Goldin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls, who trailed for the overwhelming majority of the game. Robert Allen scored 15 for North Texas while CJ Noland had 14, Jason Edwards and John Buggs III each finished with 12 and Aaron Scott scored 10. The Mean Green were bidding for their first road win in 37 tries against an AP Top 25 team since 1971 — and nearly got it.

