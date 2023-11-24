Davis has 26 points, Martin adds 25, No. 19 Florida Atlantic beats No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational. FAU went 16 of 30 from 3-point range and improved to 4-1. Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for Texas A&M, which fell to 5-1. Texas A&M played the second half without Henry Coleman III, who was hurt with three minutes left in the opening half and limped off the court. The forward led the Aggies with 24 points in a 89-77 win over Butler on Thursday. Jalen Gaffney hit a pair of long-range shots to key FAU’s 16-3 run to start the second half and take a 62-47 lead.

