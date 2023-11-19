Davis has 17 points, No. 16 Ole Miss women use big 3rd quarter to beat Arizona 56-47

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marquesha Davis scored 17 points, Madison Scott had a double-double and No. 16 Mississippi defeated Arizona 56-47 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Down 22-16 after a sluggish first half, the Rebels turned it around in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 25-11. K.K. Deans had a 3-pointer and Davis followed with a 3-point play in the midst of a 13-0 run that turned a 25-18 deficit into a 31-25 lead. Davis had 13 points in the quarter on 5-of-7 shooting. Arizona got within 47-44 midway through the fourth quarter but made just one of its last six shots and had five turnovers over the last 5 1/2 minutes. Deans had 13 points for Ole Miss and Scott had 10 points with 11 rebounds. Maya Nnaji led the Wildcats with 12 points.

