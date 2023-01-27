Davis, FAU win school-record 19th straight, beat Middle Tenn

By The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin, center, goes to the basket as Middle Tennessee guard Justin Bufford (4) and forward DeAndre Dishman (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee 85-67. The Owls improved to 20-1. The victory gave FAU its second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history. Davis, the Owls’ leading scorer, once again came off the bench early in the first half, this time calming what had been a jittery FAU offense that missed its first eight shots. The sophomore hit six of his eight first-half shots en route to 19 points in the  20 minutes. Eli Lawrence led MTSU with 17 points. Middle Tennessee is 13-8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.