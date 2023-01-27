Davis, FAU win school-record 19th straight, beat Middle Tenn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee 85-67. The Owls improved to 20-1. The victory gave FAU its second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history. Davis, the Owls’ leading scorer, once again came off the bench early in the first half, this time calming what had been a jittery FAU offense that missed its first eight shots. The sophomore hit six of his eight first-half shots en route to 19 points in the 20 minutes. Eli Lawrence led MTSU with 17 points. Middle Tennessee is 13-8.

