Davis, FAU win school-record 19th straight, beat Middle Tenn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee 85-67. The Owls improved to 20-1. The victory gave FAU its second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history. Davis, the Owls’ leading scorer, once again came off the bench early in the first half, this time calming what had been a jittery FAU offense that missed its first eight shots. The sophomore hit six of his eight first-half shots en route to 19 points in the 20 minutes. Eli Lawrence led MTSU with 17 points. Middle Tennessee is 13-8.
Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest (11) goes to the basket as Middle Tennessee forward Jared Coleman-Jones (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky
Florida Atlantic's Michael Forrest, Brandon Weatherspoon, Nick Boyd, Johnell Davis and Jalen Gaffney, from left, celebrate at the end of the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UTEP, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrés Leighton
Middle Tennessee forward Tyler Millin (1) looks to pass the ball as Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, left, and guard Bryan Greenlee (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky