Davis, Durant power ground game and Chattanooga tops The Citadel 31-7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reggie Davis ran for 115 yards, Justus Durant added 103 yards with two touchdowns, and Chattanooga breezed past The Citadel 31-7. Chattanooga had 246 yards rushing. Luke Schomburg threw two touchdown passes for Chattanooga, both in the second quarter as the Mocs took a 14-0 lead into halftime. After Cooper Wallace’s 50-yard touchdown run got the Bulldogs on the board, Chattanooga wrapped up the scoring with a field goal by Jude Kelley and Durant’s two touchdown runs. The Bulldogs managed a total of 277 yards with 11 first downs and turned it over three times. The Mocs had 377 yards, 22 first downs and no turnovers.

