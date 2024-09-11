Davis Cup: US, Spain, Italy and Britain win their opening group matches

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Less than two weeks after his second-round exit at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz was staring at another upset when a set down in his opening group-stage match for Spain in the Davis Cup. Alcaraz turned things around this time though he needed some help from his opponent. The No. 3-ranked Alcaraz clinched victory for Spain against the Czech Republic when Tomas Machac retired injured with the score at 6-7 (3), 6-1. It gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead with Roberto Bautista Agut having already defeated Jiri Lehecka. It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Botic van de Zandschulp at Flushing Meadows. The United States, defending champion Italy and Britain also won.

